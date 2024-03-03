Video: Alia & Ranbir Dance to ‘Kesariya’ with Akash Ambani & Shloka in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are soon to be married in July. Before their wedding ceremony, the family arranged for a grand pre-wedding affair which saw many Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

From Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan, many attended the grand celebrations. Moreover, many of the celebrities also performed during the celebrations.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined hands with Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka to perform on the duo's hit song 'Kesariya.'