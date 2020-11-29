Alia Bhatt Tells Us Why She Loved ‘Scam 1992’ and ‘Paatal Lok’

In a video chat with The Quint, actor Alia Bhatt spoke about her interest of getting into film production. She said that putting a film together, if the story is something she believed in and even if she did not feature in it herself as an actor is definitely something she might choose to do in the future. Alia also spoke about two recent shows that she absolutely loved and was inspired by - Scam 1992 and Paatal Lok.

Speaking about her forthcoming films, Alia said that she had three films that were currently under production - SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor also elaborated on how she was investing a lot of time in learning Telugu to deliver her dialogues in RRR. Watch the video for more.