As Alia Sets Out to Hollywood, Here Are 6 Other Actors & Their H’Wood Debuts

1. Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi, the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, is an icon of Indian cinema, and entered Hollywood with John Schlesinger’s Madame Sousatzka. Her major Hollywood role was a part in Mira Nair’s film The Reluctant Fundamentalist which is based on the book of the same name by Mohsin Hamid. She also stars in Midnight's Children (2012), Ronald Joffé’s City Of Joy (1992), and Son of the Pink Panther (1993).