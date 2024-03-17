Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Alia Bhatt Shares a Note of Gratitude for All the ‘Birthday Love'

Alia Bhatt Shares a Note of Gratitude for All the ‘Birthday Love'

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 31st birthday on 15 March in an intimate affair.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Actor Alia Bhatt.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Alia Bhatt.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt shared a note of gratitude for all the “birthday love” she received this year. The actor, who turned 31 on Friday (15 March), posted a cartoon image of a girl sitting in front of a slice of cake with the caption, “It was a goooooooood day.. thank you all for all the birthday love!!!!”

The cartoon avatar can be seen wearing a birthday hat with the words ‘birthday girl’ written on it. 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will star in R Balki’s Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. On 22 February, Bhatt had posted candid pictures with her Jigra co-star with the caption, “jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you.”

The actor was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT