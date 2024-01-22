'Big Day For Ram Bhakts': Akshay, Tiger On Ram Mandir Inauguration

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.
(Photos Courtesy: Twitter)
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who received an invitation for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, may not be able to attend, according to an ETimes report. The actor is currently busy shooting for the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff in Jordan. Despite this, Akshay took to Instagram on Monday, along with co-star Tiger, to convey a message to fans about the same.
Akshay said, "Main hoon AKshay Kumar aur mere saath hai mere mitr Tiger Shroff; aur hum dono ki taraf se aap sabko 'Jai Shri Ram'. Aaj ka din puri duniya mein base Ram bhakto ke liye bohut bohut bohut bada din hai. Kai sau saalon ki pratiksha ke baad yeh din aaya hai ki Ram Lalla apne ghar Ayodhya mein apne bhavya mandir mein aa rahe hain (From me and my friend Tiger Shroff's side – Hail Shri Ram. Today is a big day for devotees of Lord Ram. After the wait of hundreds of years, the day has come, when Ram Lalla will be in his beautiful home in Ayodhya)."
Tiger added, "We have heard so much about this (Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration) since our childhood. But to see this day come true is a very big deal. And we are waiting for the moment we can all light diyas (lamps) and celebrate the festival of Lord Ram."
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, among others, were seen attending the event.
