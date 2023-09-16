Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Share Heartfelt Notes on Son Aarav’s 21st Birthday

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna wish their son Aarav on his 21st birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @twinklerkhanna, @akshaykumar)
Akshay Kumar shared a picture of his son Aarav to wish him on his 21st birthday and wrote, “Hi mere angrez puttar...the candles on your cake count to 21 today, but for me you'd always be the li'l one who'd jump into my lap and make a tough day worth carrying on. Enjoy your day my son, you can now legally do everything I suspect you've been doing already. Love you, Aarav. Forever your proud dad.”
Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to post a picture with her son along with the latter’s childhood photo.
Her caption read, “All of 21 and technically a grown man! Raising a child is a bit like building a house and designing each room. You do the best you can, and finally, it's time to hand over the house to its rightful owner who will rearrange the furniture the way they like and pay the bills as well. Happy birthday my son, and may your unfailing kindness continue bringing a smile to everyone who knows you.”
Riteish Deshmukh commented, “Happy Birthday Dearest Aarav - have a tremendous one,” and Ashish Chanchlani wrote, “Ek dum hollywood ka hero. Happy birthday aarav.” Karan Johar, Chunky Panday, Archana Puran Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Bipasha Basu also sent their wishes.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in 2001 and are parents to two kids – Aarav and Nitara.
