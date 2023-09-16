Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Share Heartfelt Notes on Son Aarav’s 21st Birthday

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to post a picture with her son along with the latter’s childhood photo.

Her caption read, “All of 21 and technically a grown man! Raising a child is a bit like building a house and designing each room. You do the best you can, and finally, it's time to hand over the house to its rightful owner who will rearrange the furniture the way they like and pay the bills as well. Happy birthday my son, and may your unfailing kindness continue bringing a smile to everyone who knows you.”