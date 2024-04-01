Watch: Akshay Kumar Gets Pranked by Tiger Shroff on April Fools Day

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Watch: Akshay Kumar Gets Pranked by Tiger Shroff on April Fools Day

Akshay Kumar was hilariously pranked by Tiger Shroff on April Fools Day.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff share the motion poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

On April Fools Day, actor Tiger Shroff played a light-hearted prank on his co-star Akshay Kumar from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Tiger posted a video on Instagram where he shakes a big bottle of soda and then convinces Akshay to open it. When Akshay opens the bottle, soda sprays everywhere, and everyone laughs as the song "April Fool Banaya" starts playing. Akshay joins in the fun by throwing soda at others.

Take a look at the video:

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to be an action-packed thriller with stunning visuals. Alongside Akshay and Tiger, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. It's scheduled for an Eid release on April 10, 2024, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali.

