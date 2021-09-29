OTT Might Be the Medium of Choice for Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush star in Atrangi Re.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Several of Akshay Kumar's films announced their release dates recently, including Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, and Bachchan Pandey. All these films are slated for a theatrical release but there hasn’t been any update for the Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re.
The film’s lead Akshay Kumar told a publication that it hasn’t been decided if Atrangi Re will release in theatres or directly on OTT.
“To be honest, I haven’t yet included Atrangi Re in the list because we are still mulling over whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release. And OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now,” Akshay Kumar told Hindustan Times.
Akshay explained, “Atrangi Re has a fantastic, never-heard-before subject and story line. For me and Anand Rai, it is critical that the most suited platform is chosen for the film, adding, “I am as much for OTT as for theatres. What’s best for the film should decide the medium of release.”
Atrangi Re also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, and has music composed by AR Rahman. The film has been produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined