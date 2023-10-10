'Was Shot in 2021': Akshay Kumar Clarifies Amid Row Over Surrogate Pan Masala Ad

Akshay Kumar clarifies amid row over surrogate Pan Masala advertisement.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Akshay Kumar recently took to social media on 9 October to issue a statement after his new advertisement for Pan Masala brand Vimal surfaced online. The actor revealed that he has stepped away from the brand and that the advertisement was shot last year in October.
Earlier in 2021, the actor received a lot of criticism for promoting Vimal as a brand ambassador.
In response to a media publication that wrote, ‘Akshay Kumar returns as the ambassador of Vimal Pan Masala’, Akshay clarified in his statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).
The actor wrote, "‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already shot ads till the end of next month. Chill and do some real news."
Have a look at his tweet here:
Akshay had previously apologised to his fans and well-wishers after receiving backlash for promoting the Pan Masala brand. The actor shared in a statement that their reactions deeply impacted him and that he would not endorse tobacco.
He has said in his statement, "With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads until the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue alongside Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and written by Vipul K Rawal, the film is based on the real-life story of the late mining engineer and social worker Jaswant Singh Gill.
