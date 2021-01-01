Akshay, Big B, Malaika, B'wood Celebs Wish Fans for the New Year

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their New Year wishes with fans. Many were eager to bid goodbye to 2020 and looked forward to a fresh start.
Akshay Kumar was up bright and early and posted a video of the first sunrise of 2021. "Here’s the first sunrise of 2021, in case you missed it :) Praying for everyone’s success and happiness, wishing for a great year ahead! Happy New Year everyone," he tweeted.
Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans with a photo of himself in a glittery party hat and prop sunglasses. "Peace, love and harmony 2021," he captioned it.
Kareena Kapoor, who brought in the new year with Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu at a family dinner, posted an adorable photo of Taimur and his cousin Inaaya playing in the bathtub.
Sara Ali Khan posted a photo of herself and her brother Ibrahim sitting by a bonfire. "Happy New Years (sic) With my brother it’s always the best cheers. He takes away all my fears. And forever is there to wipe all my tears," she wrote alongside the photo.
Neetu Kapoor, who is vacationing in Rajasthan with her family including Ranbir Kapoor and his partner Alia Bhatt, posted a photo with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
Malaika Arora brought in 2021 with a splash.
She also posted a photo with Arjun Kapoor and wrote, "It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year... 2021 #eternallygrateful"
Here's how other celebs wished fans a happy new year.
