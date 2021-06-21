Akshay & Ahan Shetty Team Up For Sajid Nadiadwala's Next?

Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty have reportedly teamed up for a film.
Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar have reportedly teamed up for a film again. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the producer has brought on board Akshay and soon-to-be-launched Ahan Shetty for his upcoming film, details of which have been kept under wraps.
A source told the publication, "Everyone is excited to see Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty in a film together. The project is in the planning stage. Sajid Nadiadwala will be revealing more details soon".
Sajid will be launching Ahan with the Milan Luthria directorial Tadap, which is scheduled for release in September. Tara Sutaria will feature as the female lead.
Akshay Kumar has started shooting for Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan. As for Sajid Nadiadwala, some of the other films in his kitty include Kabir Khan directorial 83, Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and the yet-to-be-titled love story with Kartik Aaryan.
