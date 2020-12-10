Akash & Shloka Ambani Become Parents to a Boy

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash and his wife Shloka have announced they have become parents to a boy, as per a report by NDTV.
"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families," an Ambani spokesperson said in a statement.
Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages as soon as the news went public.
Akash and Shloka tied the knot on 9 March last year. Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and a host of politicians and film personalities graced the grand wedding.
Published: 10 Dec 2020,01:54 PM IST