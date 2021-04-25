First Look Of Ajith Starrer Valimai Postponed: Boney Kapoor

Ajith Kumar; Boney Kapoor
Producer Boney Kapoor announced on Friday that the first look of his upcoming production Valimai will not release on the previously scheduled date. The makers had announced that the first look of the film starring Ajith Kumar would be released on May 1 2021, which marks Ajith's 50th birthday. However, Boney released a statement saying that they'd reconsidered that due to the rising COVID cases and distress caused by the second wave.
"We had announced that we would be releasing the First Look of our film “Valimai” on May 1, 2021, to coincide with Shri Ajith Kumar’s 50th birthday. At the time of making the announcement, none of us had even anticipated that the 2nd wave of Corona Virus would spread across India like a tsunami. At this moment, lakhs of Indians are affected by financial hardship and emotional trauma due to loss of family members and friends," the statement read.
"At this critical juncture, Zee Studios & Bayview Projects along with the Artists’ and Technicians of our film “Valimai” have decided to postpone the first look release of our film to a later date. Let us all join hands and pray for everyone’s well-being and safety," he added.
The film's soundtrack and music will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. This project is his second collaboration with the Ajith, Boney, and Vinoth after the 2019 release Nerkonda Paarvai.
The film's original release scheduled for Diwali 2021 was delayed due to the pandemic. Written and directed by H. Vinoth, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.
Boney Kapoor had earlier expressed that he wishes to produce Hindi films starring Ajith if he ever plans to enter the industry. "Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy... What a performance by Ajith.... I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai #Ajithkumar," he'd tweeted.
Published: 25 Apr 2021,11:45 AM IST