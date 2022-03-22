Ajay Devgn Reveals He Wouldn’t Have Made ‘Runway 34’ Without Amitabh Bachchan

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the trailer for Runway 34.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Ajay Devgn is all set for the release of his third directorial venture Runway 34 which follows the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna (played by Devgn) whose flight runs into turbulence and the incident results in a mysterious turn of events. At the film’s trailer launch, Devgn revealed that he might not have made the film if Amitabh Bachchan hadn’t agreed to come on board.
Devgn said, “In this film, for Mr Bachchan's role, if he wouldn't have agreed, I don't even know if I would be able to cast (anyone else). I don't think I would be making the film. I've known him ever since I was a child. I would visit his set often. Later, I went on to work with him in nearly six films.”
Talking about working with Bachchan, Devgn said, “To say anything about him would be a cliched because I haven't seen any other hardworking, professional actor. The energy and dedication he works with is amazing. Even if he is facing any problem, once he's on set, he forgets everything. I feel inspired to do better work when I look at him.”
He added that he was fascinated by the film’s story, which is inspired by true events, when writers Aamil Keeyan Khan and Sandeep Kelwani brought it to him. He further said that he decided to star in the film after he decided to direct it and eventually even decided to back Runway 34 under his production banner.
The film also stars Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Rakul Preet Singh, and is co-produced by Vikrant Sharma, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Jay Kanujia among others. The film is scheduled to release on 29 April.
