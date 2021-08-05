Ajay Devgn Posts a Cute Wish For Kajol on Her Birthday

Ajay Devgn took to social media to post a cute wish alongside a picture for wife and actor Kajol on her birthday. Fans and Kajol's friends and colleagues from the industry, too, sent their wishes and love.

“You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol ; will try to make it as special as you are @kajol”, Ajay wrote on Twitter and Instagram.