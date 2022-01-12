‘Going to Face Brutal Rejections’: Ajay Devgn’s Note for His 20-Yr-Old Self

Actor Ajay Devgn.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ajay Devgn wrote a note for his 20-year-old self on the occasion of National Youth Day on 12 January. He posted the note on Instagram with the caption, “This #NationalYouthDay decided to pen down a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, I hope he appreciates it.”
Devgn’s note read, “Dear 20-year-old me, There you are making your mark in this new world as an actor. Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail spectacularly! People's criticism and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed."
He further wrote, “But, spoiler alert, it’s all going to be worth it…because one day slowly but surely, you’ll realize, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So, stumble a little but don’t stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don’t let the world’s expectations turn into your inhibitions. ‘Always be true, always be you!’”
He signed off, “P.S. Learn how to dance it’ll help you in the long run. Love, An older, wiser & better looking you.”
Ajay Devgn made his debut with the film Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 and he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for the role. He went on to star in films like Dilwale, Naajayaz, Itihaas, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He was last seen in the Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi wherein he reprised his role as the police officer Bajirao Singham.
Devgn stars in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film RRR. The film also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt among others. RRR’s release has been postponed indefinitely due to the rising COVID cases in India.
