Ajay Devgn & Kajol Post Adorable Birthday Messages For Nysa

Ajay Devgn and Kajol wish their daughter Nysa on her birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa turned a year older on Tuesday, 20 April. Ajay and Kajol took to social media to share heartwarming posts for Nysa.
"Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only 'break' in stressful times like these," wrote the actor referring to the pandemic in his post. He also sent out prayers for all those who have the coronavirus. He wrote: "Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing", Ajay wrote alongside a photo of him and his daughter.
Kajol, on the other hand, posted a photo of an infant Nysa on her lap. "I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours . U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good", the actor wrote.
The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug in 2010.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined