Into the Wild with Bear Grylls Trailer: Ajay Devgn Says It Was ‘Scary but Fun'

Ajay Devgn on Into the Wild With Bear Grylls.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, and Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn is all set to appear on the show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. After the announcement on 12 September, the trailer finally dropped today.
In the trailer, the Ajay Devgn and Bear Grylls embark on a survival journey that begins in shark infested waters. Add to that, braving unfavourable weather and exploring uninhabited islands.
They can be seen tugging a boat into the water before setting off an SOS signal for help. "It's going to be fun," Ajay Devgn says in the trailer.
Talking about his experience, Ajay Devgn thanked Grylls and said in a statement, “This is my first ever expedition into the wild and I can tell you it wasn't child's play!"
He added, "My father was an action director and in my career span of 30 years in the Indian industry, I have had the fortune to play several roles including some dangerous action ones too. And, this was one of those times when I had to put those learnings to the test again.”
"I'm so glad this opportunity came my way, it helped me explore and go beyond my comfort zone," Ajay Devgn said.
He also gave a special salute to Bear Grylls for 'keeping him safe' and "inspiring millions to explore and develop a much-needed relationship with nature."
"From hungry jungles to the depths of the ocean, Bear knows it all," Devgn said.
Grylls stated it was a privilege working with Devgn, "He (Devgn) showed total commitment to do what we needed to get out in one piece. He was also incredibly honest, sharing so many insights into his life and career and I value that honesty so much. One thing that I’ve learnt about Ajay is he is a quiet spoken man, but he is a man with great love and strength in his heart."
The adventure specialist added that there is great power in being in the wild since it brings the real side of people to the forefront. Grylls will also be seen engaging in a candid conversation with the actor about his family, career, and life.
When asked about how his children reacted to the news of him appearing on the show with Grylls, Devgn expressed that his son Yug was very excited.
Megha Tata, Managing Director- South Asia, Discovery Inc. said in a statement that Into the Wild with Bear Grylls is one of their 'most acclaimed and loved series'.
"With the new episode, the motive was clear—to make it bigger, better, and widen our audience base by bringing forth a deadly combination of thrill, entertainment, and adventure through two iconic daredevils, Ajay Devgn and Bear Grylls," Megha said.
The episode of Into the Wild With Bear Grylls with Ajay Devgn will stream on Discovery+ on 22 October.
