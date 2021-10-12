Into the Wild with Bear Grylls Trailer: Ajay Devgn Says It Was ‘Scary but Fun'

Talking about his experience, Ajay Devgn thanked Grylls and said in a statement, “This is my first ever expedition into the wild and I can tell you it wasn't child's play!"

He added, "My father was an action director and in my career span of 30 years in the Indian industry, I have had the fortune to play several roles including some dangerous action ones too. And, this was one of those times when I had to put those learnings to the test again.”

"I'm so glad this opportunity came my way, it helped me explore and go beyond my comfort zone," Ajay Devgn said.

He also gave a special salute to Bear Grylls for 'keeping him safe' and "inspiring millions to explore and develop a much-needed relationship with nature."

"From hungry jungles to the depths of the ocean, Bear knows it all," Devgn said.