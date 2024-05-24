'Love You': Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Her Mom's Birthday

Aishwarya Rai celebrating her mom's birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her social media to share heartfelt moments of her family celebrating her mom's birthday. She captioned her post as "Love you Birthday girl, dearest Mommy-Doddaaa".
Aishwarya with her mom and daughter.
Aishwarya Rai with her family.
Aishwarya Rai's Mom celebrates her birthday today
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)