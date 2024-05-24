Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Love You': Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Her Mom's Birthday

'Love You': Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Her Mom's Birthday

Aishwarya Rai shares family moments celebrating her mom's birthday on social media.
Aishwarya Rai celebrating her mom's birthday.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her social media to share heartfelt moments of her family celebrating her mom's birthday. She captioned her post as "Love you Birthday girl, dearest Mommy-Doddaaa".

Aishwarya with her mom and daughter.

Aishwarya Rai with her family.

Aishwarya Rai's Mom celebrates her birthday today

