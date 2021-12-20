Aishwarya Bachchan Summoned by ED in Panama Papers Leak Case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in the Panama Papers leak case, as per a report by ANI. The actor is reportedly supposed to appear before the agency on Monday, 20 December, or request for another date.

Reports state that the ED wants to question Aishwarya over allegations of stashing wealth abroad. Earlier too the actor had been summoned for questioning, but she had sought time twice.

The ANI report also states that the ED has registered a money laundering case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in the matter.