Hera Pheri Producer AG Nadiadwala Passes Away; Ajay Devgn Expresses Condolences

AG Nadiadwala had backed Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri which went on to become a comedy classic. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty. He had also backed Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s film Welcome and the comedy Awara Paagal Deewana, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

He is producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s uncle and producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s father. His funeral took place on 22 August at the Vile Parle crematorium ground.