Sudhaa Chandran Case: Govt Issues Draft Guidelines For Flyers With Disabilities

As per the current draft guidelines, when screening flyers with prosthetics, the security personnel have to use X-ray, ETD or visual screening depending on the circumstances. The rules also state that passengers will be taken to a private screening area, accompanied by an airline representative and preferably of the same gender, for additional pat-down. ETD will be used if needed.

The draft rules, quoted by India Today , state, "A prosthetic appliance, which does not have any foam padding cover under which any weapon/explosive can be concealed and in which the steel rod of the appliance is clearly visible, can be screened by visual inspection and ETD checks only. In rare cases, where there is sufficient justification including profiling of the passenger, X-Ray screening can be adopted. The justification for X-ray screening a prosthetic limb shall be recorded in a register. During visual inspection, care should be taken that sensitive parts are not exposed."

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has given three weeks for suggestions to be sent on the draft guidelines, following which they will be effective for implementation.