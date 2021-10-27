Sudhaa Chandran Case: Govt Issues Draft Guidelines For Flyers With Disabilities

Sudhaa Chandran had recently narrated her ordeal at the airport.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Centre, on Monday, issued draft guidelines for differently-abled people in the civil aviation sector, as per a report by India Today. The guidelines aim to ease air travel of differently-abled people, and the decision comes after the incident with actor and dancer Sudhaa Chandran.
In a video that went viral recently, Chandran narrated her ordeal and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for better treatment of differently-abled people at airports.
"This is a personal note to our dear Prime Minister. I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and made history, and made my country proud. But every time I go on my professional visits, I'm stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security .. to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (explosive trace detection) test for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is it humanly possible, Modiji?"
As per the current draft guidelines, when screening flyers with prosthetics, the security personnel have to use X-ray, ETD or visual screening depending on the circumstances. The rules also state that passengers will be taken to a private screening area, accompanied by an airline representative and preferably of the same gender, for additional pat-down. ETD will be used if needed.
The draft rules, quoted by , state, "A prosthetic appliance, which does not have any foam padding cover under which any weapon/explosive can be concealed and in which the steel rod of the appliance is clearly visible, can be screened by visual inspection and ETD checks only. In rare cases, where there is sufficient justification including profiling of the passenger, X-Ray screening can be adopted. The justification for X-ray screening a prosthetic limb shall be recorded in a register. During visual inspection, care should be taken that sensitive parts are not exposed."
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has given three weeks for suggestions to be sent on the draft guidelines, following which they will be effective for implementation.