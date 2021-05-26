Release of Adivi Sesh's Film Major Postponed Due to COVID Pandemic

The statement read, "We are living in unprecedented times and we hope you are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. Our film Major, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date. We will announce the new release date once things are back to normal. Times are tough but so are we."

The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The teaser released on 12 April shows montages of Unnikrishnan as a child and through his training for the army. It also follows the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and his part in saving lives during the tragedy.

Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and Saiee Manjrekar. Sobhita plays the character of Pramoda. "Introducing a new dimension in the #PeopleOfMajor The Terrorists came into the hotel. Then they came for her. She fought back," Adivi had tweeted as an introduction of her character.

The film will release in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. It is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies.