Aditya Seal on Watching 'You' & Wanting to Play a Serial Killer

Adity Seal's latest film is Indoo Ki Jawani, wherein he is starring opposite Kiara Advani. This is the first time that Seal is playing the lead role in a film. Seal, who has been part of the industry for about two decades, tells The Quint that he is excited as well as nervous.

Aditya Seal made his debut opposite Manisha Koirala at the age of 14 in Ek Chotisi Love Story. Shortly after its release, the film ran into trouble. Aditya played a young boy who falls in love with an older woman. The actor says he was not aware of the plot before he started shooting.