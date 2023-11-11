‘Thought I Won’t Get ‘The White Tiger’ & They’d Cast a Big Actor’: Adarsh Gourav

Actor Adarsh Gourav sat down with The Quint to talk about his life and career, from playing a minor role in Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan to securing a BAFTA nomination for The White Tiger and becoming a cult character as Ganchi Jr. in Guns & Gulaabs.

Speaking about his role in My Name Is Khan, the actor says, "Even in My Name Is Khan, I had actually auditioned for the role of Shah Rukh Khan's son which was a much bigger part. I didn't get that and three months later I got called in for an audition for Shah Rukh's younger version."