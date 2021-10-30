Actor Yusuf Hussain Passes Away, Filmmaker Hansal Mehta Recalls Him Fondly

Actor Yusuf Hussain passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Yusuf Hussain passed away on Saturday morning. A popular character actor in Hindi films, TV serials and web shows, Hussain has been a part of films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Raaz, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Khakhee, Dhoom, Vivah, Shahid, OMG, Krrish 3, Raees, Vishwaroopam 2, Dabangg 3 and Darbar.
Hussain was also filmmaker Hansal Mehta's father-in-law, and Mehta shared a touching note on how he was helped by the actor to complete his film Shahid after he ran out of funds.
In his note Mehta fondly recalls how Hussain broke his fixed deposit to provide money to complete his breakout film Shahid.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee also offered his condolences on Hussain's passing away via Twitter.
'Rest in peace Yusuf saab' posted Bajpayee while offering condolences to his family.
