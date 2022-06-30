Kerala Govt Moves SC to Cancel Vijay Babu's Bail in Sexual Assault Case

Vijay Babu was granted anticipatory bail on 22 June.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Vijay Babu, who was accused of physical and sexual assault by a female actor, was granted anticipatory bail in the case on 22 June. On Wednesday, the Kerala government moved the Supreme Court seeking a cancellation of the bail.
Babu was asked to appear before the police team investigating the case, on 27 June, as part of his bail conditions.
The court has also directed him to not leave the state and the police have been given seven days to interrogate him (from 27 June to 3 July). On 22 April, a female actor had filed a complaint in Ernakulam accusing Babu of rape and physical abuse in Kochi.
Babu had then posted a Facebook live wherein he denied the allegations and even named the survivor which is against the law. He later deleted the video. The police had also issued a lookout notice for the actor after he refused to come to Kerala for weeks after the accusations surfaced.
