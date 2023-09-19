Actor Vijay Antony's Daughter Found Dead At Her Chennai Residence: Report

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Actor Vijay Antony's Daughter Found Dead At Her Chennai Residence: Report

The daughter of famous actor and music director Vijay Antony was allegedly found dead at her Chennai residence.
The daughter of famous actor and music director Vijay Antony was allegedly found dead at her Chennai residence on Tuesday, 19 September. Meera died by suicide, according to reports.

Meera was reportedly a Class 12 student and was battling stress. She studied at a private school in Chennai.

In continuation of the reports, she was taken to a hospital in Mylapore but was declared dead by doctors.

The police officials are currently conducting an investigation regarding the same.

More details are awaited.

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

