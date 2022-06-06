Sathyaraj Says He Felt His ‘Chennai Express’ Role Wasn't Great; Did it for SRK

Actor Sathyaraj, who played the role of Meenalochni’s (Deepika Padukone) father Durgeshwara in Chennai Express, revealed that he didn’t think his role was a great one but accepted it because he ‘likes Shah Rukh Khan very much’.

Sathyaraj told ETimes, “When the makers approached me for Chennai Express, I heard the story and I felt that it was not that great a role for me. I conveyed this to the director (Rohit Shetty) and also to Shah Rukh Khan, but I eventually did the film, because I like Shah Rukh very much."