'I Was Scared of Cats Before 'Pet Puraan'': Sai Tamhankar

Actor Sai Tamhankar on adopting her cat Banku from the sets of 'Pet Puraan'.
Actor Sai Tamhankar's latest show Pet Puraan streaming now on Sony LIV is about a couple choosing to become pet parents instead of having their own kids. Sai was earlier scared of cats but after she wrapped up the show, she had also become a pet parent.

The Quint caught up with the actor, surrounded by cats, and we spoke about shooting with co-actors who are animals and how life has changed since she adopted Banku, her cat, from the set of Pet Puraan.

The actor who is also a state level kabaddi player reveals how she became an actor by chance. Watch the video for more.

12 May 2022
