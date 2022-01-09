Actor-Producer Ramesh Babu, Mahesh Babu's Older Brother, Passes Away

Mahesh Babu with his brother Ramesh Babu.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday, 8 January, due to liver-related ailments, as per a report by The Indian Express. He was 56.
Ramesh Babu was the elder son of veteran Telugu superstar Krishna and the brother of Mahesh Babu. On Saturday evening, he was admitted to Hyderabad's AIG Hospital, where he breathed his last.
The news of Babu's demise was confirmed on Twitter by GMB Entertainment, the production company owned by the family.
Actor Chiranjeevi and several others from the film industry offered their condolences.
Ramesh Babu made his acting debut at the age of 12. Samraat (1987) was his first film as the solo hero. After starring in around 15 movies, he retired from acting in 1997 to turn into a producer. Ramesh Babu produced films like Arjun and Athidhi with Mahesh Babu in the lead