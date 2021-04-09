Priyanka Chopra to Present Award at the 74th BAFTAs

Actor Priyanka Chopra
Actor Priyanka Chopra joins a glorious group of popular Hollywood actors like a Tom Hiddleston, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, and Hugh Grant as a presenter at the 2021 BAFTA awards. Delayed by the COVID pandemic, the award show will be held on 10-11 April instead of February. Other presenters Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renee Zellweger will join the aforementioned celebrities virtually.
"We’re thrilled to announce that the presenters at the #EEBAFTAs will include @twhiddleston, @priyankachopra, @HackedOffHugh, @gugumbatharaw and so many more! Tune in to see them all THIS SUNDAY at 7PM on @BBCOne," tweeted the official handle.
Priyanka will present the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award which honours newcomers in the field. The website statement reads, "The award honours an emerging actor or actress who has demonstrated exceptional talent and ambition..." The nominees this year are Bukky Bakray, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark, Sope Dirisu, and Conrad Khan.
The Quantico actor shared the news on her Instagram story and wrote, "So honoured and excited to be presenting at the #EEBAFTAs this Sunday."
Priyanka Chopra last appeared in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger streaming on Netflix. Co-star Adarsh Gourav has been nominated under the 'Leading Actor' category and writer-director Ramin Bahrani has been nominated for 'Adapted Screenplay'.
Priyanka Chopra had also been nominated under 'Supporting Actress' in the long list but didn't make it to the final list.
Earlier Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas announced the 2021 Oscars nominations.
