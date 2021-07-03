Actor Pracheen Chauhan Arrested in Alleged Molestation Case: Report

Actor Pracheen Chauhan
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @pracheenchauhan)
TV actor Pracheen Chauhan, famous for his role of Subroto Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay has reportedly been arrested by the Kurar police for allegedly molesting a woman in Malad East.
Senior inspector Prakash Vele told Mid-day, "The woman approached us and alleged that Pracheen Chauhan touched her inappropriately in an inebriated state. We have registered an FIR under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused from his house."
The IPC Section 354 states: Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty—Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.
The police did not divulge any further details.
Pracheen made his television debut with the Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Subroto Basu. He went on to feature in other shows including Kuchh Jhuki Palkain, and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka Saat Phere.
Published: 03 Jul 2021,03:33 PM IST