Actor Neha Sharma Holds Roadshow as Her Father Contests Lok Sabha Polls

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma recently participated in a roadshow in Bihar. Known for her roles in movies such as Crook and Tum Bin 2, she was seen backing her father, Ajit Sharma, who is contesting the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, as per a news report by NDTV.

The report also stated that despite rumors of her potential entry into politics, it's now evident that she was solely campaigning for her father.