Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Tabu To the Sets of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to welcome actor Tabu to the sets of their upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with the caption, "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @muradkhetani.”

In the picture, leads Kartik and Kiara Advani, and director Anees Bazmee can be seen standing in front of Tabu inside her Bio-Bubble. Tabu had earlier refused to come on set due to the pandemic but the cast has now reunited.