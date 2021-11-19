Watch: Here's What Happened After John Abraham Snatched a Fan's Phone

John Abraham snatches a fan's phone and leaves a message.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Fans praised John Abraham for his humility after a video of him interacting with two fans surfaced online. In the video, a person on a bike can be seen filming John who said, "Hi, how are you?", and then snatched the phone and kept walking.
“Hi, you guys okay? That’s my friend there," John said before handing the device back to the fans.
A fan shared the video on social media with the caption, “#1MonthToGoBirthday Our Johnny Boy Turned 48..! 17th December. Very Simple. Kind Hearted Person Down To Earth Goldenhearted Man. How Humble @thejohnabraham BABA Love You. He does not speak to us Fans He considers himself friends and sees himself in our place.”
On the career front, John Abraham will next star in Satyameva Jayate 2 and Ek Villain 2. John plays a triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2. Speaking about the decision, director Milap Zaveri told Free Press Journal, "I have grown up watching films of Manmohan Desai, Prakash Mehra, Mukul Anand, Subhash Ghai, etc. Their films have always fascinated me. I first wrote a double role for John — Satya and Jay. But then I realised that the strongest role is of the father.”
