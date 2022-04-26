‘Best of Luck’: Jameela Jamil Quits Twitter After Elon Musk Buys Site for $44bn

Actor Jameela Jamil quits Twitter.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Jameela Jamil announced that she’s leaving Twitter after Elon Musk purchased the platform. Musk acquired Twitter for around $44 billion on 25 April. She expressed concerns over the platform’s future under Musk’s ownership.
Jameela shared pictures of herself with her pet and wrote, “Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck.”
In an earlier tweet, Jameela shared, “One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really. (laughing emoji)”
Several celebrities have reacted to Elon Musk acquiring the platform. Actor Simu Liu, known for Kim's Convenience and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, wrote, “Was there nothing better to do with 44 billion dollars?” and musician Kevin Jonas wondered if Twitter will finally have an ‘edit button’.
