Actors R. Sarathkumar & Radikaa Sentenced to One Year Imprisonment

After the couple moved the High Court to quash the cases against them presented at the Saidapet court, Justice GK Illanthiraiyan declined it in 2019. He also urged the Saidapet fast tracks court to finish the trial within half a year. The case was then transferred to the Special Court for MP/MLAs in Chennai.

R. Sarathkumar started his acting career with Telugu film Samajamlo Sthree and after portraying several negative roles, he established himself as a lead actor. He acted in films like Munarivippu and K. S. Ravikumar's Band Master. He also started his own political party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi in 2007.

Radikaa made her debut with the 1987 Tamil release Kizhakke Pogum Rail. She won the award for 'Best Telugu Actress' for A. Kodandarami Reddy's directorial Nyayam Kavali.