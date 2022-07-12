Actor Athiya Shetty and Cricketer KL Rahul To Tie the Knot in 3 Months?

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who have been dating for a few years now, are reportedly all set to tie the knot soon. According to a report in India Today, the couple will get married in the next three months. Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya, who made her Bollywood debut with Hero (2015), and cricketer KL Rahul haven’t confirmed the news yet.
IndiaToday quoted a source saying, “Rahul’s parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family. The couple, along with their families, visited the new house where they will be moving in soon, to see the progress. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding is being overseen by the bride herself.”
Media reports had earlier reported that the couple will tie the knot in December. Suniel Shetty had then told ETimes, “She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It's their choice."
KL Rahul had wished Athiya on her 29th birthday on Instagram, which many believed to be a confirmation of their relationship.
He had shared photos of the duo with the caption, “"Happy birthday my (love emoji).”
On 29 June, KL had shared a health update and had written, “Hello everyone. It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)