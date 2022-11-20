Bengali Actor Aindrila Sharma Passes Away at 24

In continuation to the report, the 24-year-old actor had an intracranial hemorrhage, for which she had to undergo a left frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery. She suffered multiple cardiac attacks on 14 November, following which her health worsened.

Earlier this month, Aindrila's boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury shared a post on social media urging fans to pray for her better health. He wrote, "I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human.”

Aindrila was a cancer survivor and was born in Berhampore, West Bengal. She has starred in multiple films and shows in her career like Jibon Jyoti, Mahapeeth Tarapeeth, Ami Didi No 1, and Jiyon Kathi. She began her career with a television show titled Jhumur.