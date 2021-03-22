Aahana Kumra Criticized for 'Brownface' in Jhulan Tribute Post

She also added that she hopes that 'we can all break stereotypes and be the best version of ourselves', "@jhulangoswami fondly called jhulan di by all her team mates is loved and admired by all the members of the Indian women's cricket team! This photo series is my tribute to her and hopefully as actresses one day we can all break stereo types and be the best versions of ourselves by telling the greatest stories!!" Kumra also posted pictures with Jhulan in the series.

People soon pointed out that Kumra's skin tone was considerably darkened. With many people commenting the same under her post, several Twitter users have also criticized the actor for 'brownface'. Some users also commented on Bollywood's tendency to cast actors with lighter skin for roles that require dark skin. A twitter user shared screenshots of the post and tweeted, "i just cannot. when will they learn. this is atrocious."

Jhulan Goswami also commented under her post, "Great job. keep it up!!"