Acclaimed Odia Musician Prafulla Kar Passes Away at 83, PM Modi Expresses Grief

Legendary Odia singer, lyricist and music director Prafulla Kar passed away on Sunday 17 April, at the age of 83. As per reports, Kar was ailing for the last two days and died due to a cardiac arrest around 9:30 pm.

PM Modi also expressed grief over his death, tweeting, “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”