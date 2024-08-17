‘Thought Career Was Over’: Abhishek Banerjee on Being Fired From ‘Agneepath'

The actor was also quoted by Free Press Journal as saying, “It was a Dharma film, before that I did Dirty Picture. It was a big film, and I was on cloud nine when I got a Dharma film. The casting began and we were at that time, Anurag Kashyap type Gangs of Wasseypur's characters. They wanted to cast villains in Agneepath, and we were there but it did not suit them. Karan Johar ko laga inko thodi khada karunga mein Hrithik ke samne, (I can’t make them stand in front of Hrithik Roshan); they wanted some kind of presence.”

Abhishek Banerjee had two of his films release on the same day – 15 August. He reprised his role of Jana in Stree 2 and also starred as the main antagonist in the Sharvari and John Abraham-starrer Vedaa.