No Attempt to Whitewash Him: Abhishek on Playing Harshad Mehta

He believes that Harshad's character would be rendered 'unidimensional' if he was shown to be heroic. "He has human frailties and I like the fact that he slips. He is so taken in by the world he has helped create. We have come of age as an audience. We want our heroes to be real and flawed. Hemant is from a chawl and then owns an apartment with a swimming pool in the balcony... Moral responsibility comes in when you are making a film for a larger audience and the team has made no attempt to whitewash him," he added.