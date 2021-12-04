Abhishek Bachchan Says Aaradhya Found His Bob Biswas Look ‘Cute’

Abhishek Bachchan in and as Bob Biswas.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas released this week where he plays an insurance agent moonlighting as a hired hitman who has lost his memory. The character is from Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 film Kahaani, where Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee played Bob. Chatterjee made the cameo character exceedingly popular and memorable.
Turns out, Abhishek Bachchan was first offered the role of Bob Biswas in Kahaani but was forced to turn it down due to the unavailability of dates.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor talked about passing on the role.
Abhishek said, “He (Sujoy Ghosh) had told me a plotline, the story idea that he had, which at that point I couldn’t do because I was about to leave for an outdoor (shoot) for a movie I did, ‘Bol Bachchan’. Due to my unavailability, he went and made that film (with someone else). That film happened to be Kahaani, I didn’t know it was going to be Kahaani and the role he was offering me turned out to be Bob Biswas”
Abhishek also spoke about the Bachchan family’s response to the film. While his father Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to show his appreciation for the Bob Biswas trailer, Abhishek said that the rest of his family members were ‘reserved’ with their responses.
“The ladies of the house (his mother Jaya Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai, and sister Shweta Bachchan) are very reserved with their comments because they don’t like to say anything that will not come true. So they like to keep quiet till the film comes out. But I still get food when I go home, I haven’t been thrown out, so I presume it’s okay,” he elaborated.
On being asked about his daughter Aaradhya’s response to seeing him as an assassin, the actor said, “Well, she has seen me throughout the making of the film, so nothing adverse that way. She found it quite cute, actually. She doesn’t really know what Bob does.”
Bob Biswas is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and premiered on Zee5 on Friday.