‘Had a Good Laugh’: Aayush Sharma on Asking Arpita Khan if She Was Divorcing Him

Sharma also spoke about how Arpita Khan has a ‘very different sensibility’ compared to the kind of films he makes, “Arpita is a very harsh critic. But she's more honest than harsh. She's somebody who watches films very objectively. She has a very different sensibility compared to the kind of films I make. She knows that I like making mass films but she's into films based on true stories.”

“One good thing about Arpita is that she never watches my films with the notion that it has her husband in them. She looks at them as an audience who has bought a ticket and then shares her opinions on whether she liked me in the film or not,” he added.

On the work front, Aayush Sharma made his debut with Loveyatri and his latest project was Karan Lalit Butani’s Ruslaan.