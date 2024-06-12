Aamir Khan to Fly Over 200 Guests For Mom's 90th Birthday Celebration: Report

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Aamir Khan to Fly Over 200 Guests For Mom's 90th Birthday Celebration: Report

Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain will turn 90 on 13 June.
Aamir Khan is planning an extravagant birthday party for his mother Zeenat Hussain.

Aamir Khan is reportedly planning a grand birthday party for his mother Zeenat Hussain as she turns 90 on 13 June. A Times Of India report stated that Aamir will be flying more than 200 relatives from across India for the celebration.

A source close to Aamir Khan told TOI, "Aamir Khan will fly in over 200 family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13th. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and doing well, everyone wanted to do a large get-together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities."

Zeenat Hussain's birthday party will reportedly take place at Aamir Khan's Mumbai residence.

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and is currently gearing up for Sitaare Zameen Par.

