Aamir Khan to Fly Over 200 Guests For Mom's 90th Birthday Celebration: Report

Aamir Khan is planning an extravagant birthday party for his mother Zeenat Hussain.
(Picture Courtesy: X)
Aamir Khan is reportedly planning a grand birthday party for his mother Zeenat Hussain as she turns 90 on 13 June. A Times Of India report stated that Aamir will be flying more than 200 relatives from across India for the celebration.
A source close to Aamir Khan told TOI, "Aamir Khan will fly in over 200 family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13th. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and doing well, everyone wanted to do a large get-together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities."
Zeenat Hussain's birthday party will reportedly take place at Aamir Khan's Mumbai residence.
Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and is currently gearing up for Sitaare Zameen Par.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined