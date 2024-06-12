Aamir Khan to Fly Over 200 Guests For Mom's 90th Birthday Celebration: Report

A source close to Aamir Khan told TOI, "Aamir Khan will fly in over 200 family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13th. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and doing well, everyone wanted to do a large get-together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities."

Zeenat Hussain's birthday party will reportedly take place at Aamir Khan's Mumbai residence.

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and is currently gearing up for Sitaare Zameen Par.