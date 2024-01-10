Watch: Aamir Khan, Kiran & Their Son Azad Dedicate Song to Ira At Her Sangeet

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare at their sangeet.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan will be having a lavish wedding ceremony on 10 January. The couple and their families and close friends are currently in Udaipur for the festivities.
The sangeet took place on 9 January, and photos and videos from the celebration are going viral. In one of the videos, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and their son Azad took over the stage and sang a song which was dedicated to Ira by Azad. They crooned 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka,' leaving everyone emotional.
Ira's close friend and actor Mithila Palkar shared a photo of the couple, where the bride can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered lehenga.
