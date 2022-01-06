Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Shaikh Get Divorced After Nine Years of Marriage: Report

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have reportedly parted ways.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are divorced after nine years of marriage, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The couple hasn't spoken about their judicial separation.
A source told the publication, "It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. Both Aamir and Sanjeeda have moved on in their lives. They are very private people, and thus didn’t want to give out any official statement about the divorce.” Their two-year-old daughter is reportedly staying with Sanjeeda.
When contacted by Hindustan Times Sanjeeda said, "I just want to make my child proud". Ali told the publication, "I wish Sanjeeda all the happiness".
Aamir and Sanjeeda tied the knot in 2012. In 2020, there were reports about their marriage hitting a rough patch. It was also reported that they had their child through surrogacy. The duo never addressed the conjectures.
