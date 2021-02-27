Many Come in Support of Aaliyah Kashyap’s Post on Rape Culture

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap was recently subject to harassment online. She took to Instagram to raise her voice against the issue and call out the perpetrators.

Celebrities have been hailing Aaliyah for this courageous move. Alaviaa Jaaferi and Khushi Kapoor also commented in support of her. Actress Mandana Karimi wrote, "Proud of you!"

In her post, Aaliyah wrote, "I have never been more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my Instagram."